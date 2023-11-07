USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform aircraft maintenance

231112-N-SO660-1003 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 12, 2023) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Angelina Muniz, from Orlando, Florida, assembles a BRU-32 bomb rack in the gun shop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 12. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kyree Rogers)

