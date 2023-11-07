231112-N-SO660-1015 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 12, 2023) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Christopher Munger, from Birmingham, Alabama, assembles a BRU-32 bomb rack in the gun shop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 12. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kyree Rogers)
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2023 09:01
|Photo ID:
|8119714
|VIRIN:
|231112-N-SO660-1015
|Resolution:
|4146x2961
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform aircraft maintenance [Image 7 of 7], by SA Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
