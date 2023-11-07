CSG-9 Ships Sail in Formation

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 10, 2023) Ships assigned to Carrier Strike Group Nine (CSG-9) sail in formation in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 10, 2023. CSG-9 is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman John A. Miller)

