CSG-9 Ships Sail in Formation

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 10, 2023) Ships assigned to Carrier Strike Group Nine (CSG-9) sail in formation in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 10, 2023. CSG-9 is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman John A. Miller)
|11.10.2023
|11.12.2023 02:26
|8119632
|231110-N-VA505-1001
|3902x2601
|3.82 MB
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|2
|0
