231111-N-TL932-1247 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 11, 2023) Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, left, Commander, 7th Fleet and Vice Adm. Akira Saito, Commander in Chief, Self-Defense Fleet, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, conduct a multilateral press conference aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) as part of Annual Exercise (ANNUALEX) 2023. ANNUALEX is a multilateral exercise conducted by naval elements of the Royal Australian, Royal Canadian, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, and U.S. navies to demonstrate naval interoperability and a joint commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. Vinson, flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joshua Sapien)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.11.2023 Date Posted: 11.12.2023 01:25 Photo ID: 8119631 VIRIN: 231111-N-TL932-1247 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 460.24 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 12 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Host Multilateral Press Conference as Part of ANNUALEX 2023 [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Joshua Sapien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.