231111-N-GR586-1237 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 11, 2023) Senior leaders from Canada, Australia, Japan and U.S. navies conduct a multilateral press conference aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) as part of Annual Exercise (ANNUALEX) 2023. ANNUALEX is a multilateral exercise conducted by naval elements of the Royal Australian, Royal Canadian, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, and U.S. navies to demonstrate naval interoperability and a joint commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. Vinson, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) ONE, is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Benjamin Ringers)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2023 01:25
|Photo ID:
|8119627
|VIRIN:
|231111-N-GR586-1237
|Resolution:
|3979x2648
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Host Multilateral Press Conference as Part of ANNUALEX 2023 [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Benjamin Ringers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT