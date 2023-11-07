Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Host Multilateral Press Conference as Part of ANNUALEX 2023 [Image 2 of 8]

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Host Multilateral Press Conference as Part of ANNUALEX 2023

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    11.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Benjamin Ringers 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    231111-N-GR586-1333 PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 11, 2023) Vice Adm. Akira Saito, right, Commander-in-Chief, Self-Defense Fleet, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), and Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, conduct a multilateral press conference aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) as part of Annual Exercise (ANNUALEX) 2023. ANNUALEX is a multilateral exercise conducted by naval elements of the Royal Australian, Royal Canadian, JMSDF, and U.S. navies to demonstrate naval interoperability and a joint commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. Vinson, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) ONE, is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Benjamin Ringers)

    Date Taken: 11.11.2023
    Date Posted: 11.12.2023 01:25
    Photo ID: 8119625
    VIRIN: 231111-N-GR586-1333
    Resolution: 3121x2077
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    7th Fleet
    JMSDF
    USS Carl Vinson
    ANNUALEX 2023

