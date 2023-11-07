CSG-9 Ships Sail in Formation

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 10, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97) sails in formation with the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), and other Carrier Strike Group Nine (CSG-9) ships in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 10, 2023. CSG-9 is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Craig Z. Rodarte)

