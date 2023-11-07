PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 10, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118) sails in formation with the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), and other Carrier Strike Group Nine (CSG-9) ships in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 10, 2023. CSG-9 is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Craig Z. Rodarte)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2023 02:32
|Photo ID:
|8119621
|VIRIN:
|231110-N-YR245-1017
|Resolution:
|4823x3210
|Size:
|790.02 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CSG-9 Ships Sail in Formation [Image 15 of 15], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
