CSG-9 Ships Sail in Formation

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 10, 2023) An MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Wolf Pack” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75, lands on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) while the Arleigh Burke-class destroyers USS Halsey (DDG 97), front, USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), middle, and USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) sail in formation during a Carrier Strike Group Nine (CSG-9) exercise in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 10, 2023. CSG-9 is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eduardo A. Torres)

