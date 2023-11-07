PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 10, 2023) An MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Wolf Pack” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75, prepares to land on the flight deck while conducting flight operations aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) while sailing in formation with the Arleigh Burke-class destroyers USS Halsey (DDG 97), front, and USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) and other Carrier Strike Group Nine (CSG-9) ships in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 10, 2023. CSG-9 is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eduardo A. Torres)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2023 02:32
|Photo ID:
|8119619
|VIRIN:
|231110-N-FK754-1324
|Resolution:
|5384x3589
|Size:
|769.62 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CSG-9 Ships Sail in Formation [Image 15 of 15], by PO3 Eduardo Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
