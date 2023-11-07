Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSG-9 Ships Sail in Formation [Image 11 of 15]

    CSG-9 Ships Sail in Formation

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eduardo Torres 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 10, 2023) An MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Wolf Pack” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75, prepares to land on the flight deck while conducting flight operations aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) while sailing in formation with the Arleigh Burke-class destroyers USS Halsey (DDG 97), front, and USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) and other Carrier Strike Group Nine (CSG-9) ships in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 10, 2023. CSG-9 is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eduardo A. Torres)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2023
    Date Posted: 11.12.2023 02:32
    Photo ID: 8119619
    VIRIN: 231110-N-FK754-1324
    Resolution: 5384x3589
    Size: 769.62 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
