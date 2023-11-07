PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 10, 2023) Sailors assigned to the “Wolf Pack” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75 fuel an MH-60R Sea Hawk on the flight deck aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) while sailing in formation with Carrier Strike Group Nine (CSG-9) ships in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 10, 2023. CSG-9 is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eduardo A. Torres)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.10.2023 Date Posted: 11.12.2023 02:32 Photo ID: 8119617 VIRIN: 231110-N-FK754-1266 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 780.54 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSG-9 Ships Sail in Formation [Image 15 of 15], by PO3 Eduardo Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.