PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 10, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118) sails in formation with the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), and other Carrier Strike Group Nine (CSG-9) ships in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 10, 2023. CSG-9 is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adina Phebus)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2023 02:32
|Photo ID:
|8119614
|VIRIN:
|231110-N-EQ851-1002
|Resolution:
|2700x4320
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CSG-9 Ships Sail in Formation [Image 15 of 15], by SN Adina Phebus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT