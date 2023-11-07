Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSG-9 Ships Sail in Formation

    CSG-9 Ships Sail in Formation

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eduardo Torres 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 10, 2023) An MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, prepares to land on the flight deck while conducting flight operations aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 10, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eduardo A. Torres)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2023
    Date Posted: 11.12.2023 02:32
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    TAGS

    formation
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    Pacific Ocean
    U.S. 3rd Fleet
    CSG-9

