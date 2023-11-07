CSG-9 Ships Sail in Formation

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 10, 2023) An MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, prepares to land on the flight deck while conducting flight operations aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 10, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eduardo A. Torres)

