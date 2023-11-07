Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Salute to Capital Guardians monument unveiled at National Harbor [Image 8 of 8]

    Salute to Capital Guardians monument unveiled at National Harbor

    NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    Members of the 113th Wing, District of Columbia Air National Guard, gathered for the unveiling of the “Salute to Capital Guardians” monument at National Harbor’s Spirit Park, Nov. 11, 2023. Since Sept.,11, 2001, the D.C. Air National Guard’s Aerospace Control Alert (ACA) mission has protected the skies above the National Capital Region 24/7, and now there’s a permanent monument at that pays tribute to the Airmen responsible for it. Ceremony attendees included Lt. Gen. Marc H. Sasseville, 12th Vice Chief of the National Guard Bureau, and a pilot to respond on 9/11, and the current commanding general of the D.C. National Guard, Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie who discussed why the monument is significant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2023
    Date Posted: 11.11.2023 22:20
    Photo ID: 8119558
    VIRIN: 231111-F-PL327-1539
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 13.34 MB
    Location: NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salute to Capital Guardians monument unveiled at National Harbor [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    9/11
    DCNG
    DC National Guard
    Capital Guardians
    Aerospace Control Alert (ACA)
    Salute to Capital Guardians

