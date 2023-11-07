Members of the 113th Wing, District of Columbia Air National Guard, gathered for the unveiling of the “Salute to Capital Guardians” monument at National Harbor’s Spirit Park, Nov. 11, 2023. Since Sept.,11, 2001, the D.C. Air National Guard’s Aerospace Control Alert (ACA) mission has protected the skies above the National Capital Region 24/7, and now there’s a permanent monument at that pays tribute to the Airmen responsible for it. Ceremony attendees included Lt. Gen. Marc H. Sasseville, 12th Vice Chief of the National Guard Bureau, and a pilot to respond on 9/11, and the current commanding general of the D.C. National Guard, Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie who discussed why the monument is significant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.11.2023 Date Posted: 11.11.2023 22:20 Photo ID: 8119556 VIRIN: 231111-F-PL327-6716 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 13.51 MB Location: NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Salute to Capital Guardians monument unveiled at National Harbor [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.