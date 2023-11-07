USINDOPACOM Fleet Master Chief David Isom speaks at Veterans Day ceremony in Honolulu

The Honorable Josh Green, governor of Hawai’i, speaks during a Veterans Day ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Nov. 11. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s senior enlisted leader Fleet Master Chief David Isom delivered remarks as the keynote speaker at the event. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

