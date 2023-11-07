Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USINDOPACOM Fleet Master Chief David Isom speaks at Veterans Day ceremony in Honolulu [Image 8 of 10]

    USINDOPACOM Fleet Master Chief David Isom speaks at Veterans Day ceremony in Honolulu

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2023

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Retired U.S. Army Col. John Henry Felix, attends a Veterans Day ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Nov. 11. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s senior enlisted leader Fleet Master Chief David Isom delivered remarks as the keynote speaker at the event. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

