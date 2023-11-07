Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USINDOPACOM Fleet Master Chief David Isom speaks at Veterans Day ceremony in Honolulu [Image 1 of 10]

    USINDOPACOM Fleet Master Chief David Isom speaks at Veterans Day ceremony in Honolulu

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Joint Service Color Guard and the Hawai’i Air National Guard Royal Guard parade the colors during a Veterans Day ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Nov. 11. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s senior enlisted leader Fleet Master Chief David Isom delivered remarks as the keynote speaker at the event. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    Date Taken: 11.11.2023
    Date Posted: 11.11.2023 19:59
    Photo ID: 8119464
    VIRIN: 231111-N-PC065-1112
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.44 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USINDOPACOM Fleet Master Chief David Isom speaks at Veterans Day ceremony in Honolulu [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Veteran
    Veterans Day
    Punchbowl
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
    USINDOPACOM

