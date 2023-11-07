Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Henry County Annual Veteran's Day Parade [Image 7 of 7]

    Henry County Annual Veteran's Day Parade

    TN, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2023

    Photo by Spc. Brianna Badder 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Veterans alongside,local Henry County students, participate in Henry County's Annual Veteran's Day Parade in Paris, Tn., on Nov. 11, 2023. Students from Henry County schools took place in an art contest, with 12 children drawing designs for the Veteran's Day parade flyers this year. The winners also got to ride in the parade with their creations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brianna Badder)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2023
    Date Posted: 11.11.2023 17:07
    Photo ID: 8119243
    VIRIN: 231111-A-JO779-4211
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: TN, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Henry County Annual Veteran's Day Parade [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Brianna Badder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Henry County Annual Veteran's Day Parade
    Henry County Annual Veteran's Day Parade
    Henry County Annual Veteran's Day Parade
    Henry County Annual Veteran's Day Parade
    Henry County Annual Veteran's Day Parade
    Henry County Annual Veteran's Day Parade
    Henry County Annual Veteran's Day Parade

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Veteran's Day
    101st
    air assault

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT