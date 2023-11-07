Veterans alongside,local Henry County students, participate in Henry County's Annual Veteran's Day Parade in Paris, Tn., on Nov. 11, 2023. Students from Henry County schools took place in an art contest, with 12 children drawing designs for the Veteran's Day parade flyers this year. The winners also got to ride in the parade with their creations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brianna Badder)
|11.11.2023
|11.11.2023 17:07
|8119243
|231111-A-JO779-4211
|6720x4480
|2.23 MB
|TN, US
|4
|1
This work, Henry County Annual Veteran's Day Parade [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Brianna Badder, identified by DVIDS
