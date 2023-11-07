Local Vietnam veterans participate in Henry County's Annual Veteran's Day Parade in Paris, Tn., on Nov. 11, 2023. The Vietnam veterans represented their service from the Army, Navy, Marines, and Air Force. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brianna Badder)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.11.2023 17:07
|Photo ID:
|8119242
|VIRIN:
|231111-A-JO779-8121
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|TN, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Henry County Annual Veteran's Day Parade [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Brianna Badder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT