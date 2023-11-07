Local Vietnam veterans participate in Henry County's Annual Veteran's Day Parade in Paris, Tn., on Nov. 11, 2023. The Vietnam veterans represented their service from the Army, Navy, Marines, and Air Force. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brianna Badder)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.11.2023 Date Posted: 11.11.2023 17:07 Photo ID: 8119242 VIRIN: 231111-A-JO779-8121 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.78 MB Location: TN, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Henry County Annual Veteran's Day Parade [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Brianna Badder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.