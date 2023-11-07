Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Henry County Annual Veteran's Day Parade [Image 6 of 7]

    Henry County Annual Veteran's Day Parade

    TN, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2023

    Photo by Spc. Brianna Badder 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Local Vietnam veterans participate in Henry County's Annual Veteran's Day Parade in Paris, Tn., on Nov. 11, 2023. The Vietnam veterans represented their service from the Army, Navy, Marines, and Air Force. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brianna Badder)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2023
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Henry County Annual Veteran's Day Parade [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Brianna Badder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

