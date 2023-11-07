Henry County Annual Veteran's Day Parade

Soldiers from the 101st Sustainment Brigade “Lifeliners,” 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) participate in Henry County's Annual Veteran's Day Parade in Paris, Tn., on Nov. 11, 2023. The Soldiers were joined by veterans, first responders, and Henry County students marching in the parade. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brianna Badder)
