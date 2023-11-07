Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Henry County Annual Veteran's Day Parade [Image 4 of 7]

    Henry County Annual Veteran's Day Parade

    TN, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2023

    Photo by Spc. Brianna Badder 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Soldiers from the 101st Sustainment Brigade “Lifeliners,” 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) participate in Henry County's Annual Veteran's Day Parade in Paris, Tn., on Nov. 11, 2023. The Soldiers were joined by veterans, first responders, and Henry County students marching in the parade. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brianna Badder)

    This work, Henry County Annual Veteran's Day Parade [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Brianna Badder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Veteran's Day
    101st
    air assault

