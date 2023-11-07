231111-N-EC000-1078 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 11, 2023) Retail Services Specialist 2nd Class Carl Dizon, left, from Roseville, California, gives a haircut to Senior Chief Aviation Support Equipment Technician Tony Wagner, from West Union, Iowa, in the barber shop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 11. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kaleb Birch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.11.2023 Date Posted: 11.11.2023 11:31 Photo ID: 8118975 VIRIN: 231111-N-EC000-1078 Resolution: 4429x3164 Size: 1.28 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) Sailors work in the barber shop [Image 3 of 3], by SN Kaleb Birch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.