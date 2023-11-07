Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    11.11.2023

    Photo by Seaman Kaleb Birch 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    231111-N-EC000-1035 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 11, 2023) Retail Services Specialist Seaman Hannah Paulson, from Lakeland, Florida, gives a haircut to Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Jonathan Blanco, from Bayamón, Puerto Rico, in the barber shop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 11. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kaleb Birch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2023
    Date Posted: 11.11.2023 11:31
    Photo ID: 8118973
    VIRIN: 231111-N-EC000-1035
    Resolution: 4557x3038
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) Sailors work in the barber shop [Image 3 of 3], by SN Kaleb Birch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

