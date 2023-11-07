USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations

231110-N-OE145-1017 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 10, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Keith Williams, from Paso Robles, California, directs aircraft on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during flight operations in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 10. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Brown)

