    Marines, Sailors Conduct Flight Operations Aboard Harpers Ferry [Image 4 of 4]

    Marines, Sailors Conduct Flight Operations Aboard Harpers Ferry

    EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Sailors assigned to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), remove wheel chocks and chains from an MH-60S Sea Hawk before takeoff from the Harpers Ferry in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 5, 2023. The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

    This work, Marines, Sailors Conduct Flight Operations Aboard Harpers Ferry [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

