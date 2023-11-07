Marines, Sailors Conduct Flight Operations Aboard Harpers Ferry

U.S. Sailors assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 wait to takeoff in an MH-60S Sea Hawk aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 5, 2023. The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

