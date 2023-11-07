Marines, Sailors Conduct Flight Operations Aboard Harpers Ferry

A U.S. Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 approaches the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) during routine flight operations in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 5, 2023. The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

