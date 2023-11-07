U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade’s Task Force Provider, currently deployed to Powidz, Poland, attend a dedication event for a trade school addition to the general education school in Wloszakowice, Nov. 10, 2023. The recently refurbished portion of the school was dedicated to Polish military veterans of overseas deployments in a ceremony corresponding with the Polish national independence day, which occurs on Nov. 11, the same date as the Veterans Day in the U.S. Task Force Provider Soldiers deployed as part of a rotation of forces to Poland to support multinational training and operations to enhance interoperability and contingency response capabilities with allies and partners and deter adversaries in the European theater.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.10.2023 Date Posted: 11.11.2023 05:40 Photo ID: 8118800 VIRIN: 231110-A-DP764-9536 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 4.55 MB Location: WLOSZAKOWICE, PL Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sustainment Soldiers attend Polish school dedication to veterans [Image 14 of 14], by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.