    Sustainment Soldiers attend Polish school dedication to veterans [Image 4 of 14]

    Sustainment Soldiers attend Polish school dedication to veterans

    WLOSZAKOWICE, POLAND

    11.10.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Matthew Clancy, a heavy equipment repairer assigned to 98th Support Maintenance Company in 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade’s Task Force Provider, and Michalina Grochowczak, a student leader escort, play games with students prior to the dedication event for a trade school addition to the general education school in Wloszakowice, Nov. 10, 2023. The recently refurbished portion of the school was dedicated to Polish military veterans of overseas deployments in a ceremony corresponding with the Polish national independence day, which occurs on Nov. 11, the same date as the Veterans Day in the U.S. Task Force Provider Soldiers deployed as part of a rotation of forces to Poland to support multinational training and operations to enhance interoperability and contingency response capabilities with allies and partners and deter adversaries in the European theater.

    This work, Sustainment Soldiers attend Polish school dedication to veterans [Image 14 of 14], by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    XVIII ABN Corps
    Rock of the Marne
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

