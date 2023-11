Sustainment Soldiers attend Polish school dedication to veterans

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Matthew Clancy, a heavy equipment repairer assigned to 98th Support Maintenance Company in 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade’s Task Force Provider, and Michalina Grochowczak, a student leader escort, play games with students prior to the dedication event for a trade school addition to the general education school in Wloszakowice, Nov. 10, 2023. The recently refurbished portion of the school was dedicated to Polish military veterans of overseas deployments in a ceremony corresponding with the Polish national independence day, which occurs on Nov. 11, the same date as the Veterans Day in the U.S. Task Force Provider Soldiers deployed as part of a rotation of forces to Poland to support multinational training and operations to enhance interoperability and contingency response capabilities with allies and partners and deter adversaries in the European theater.

