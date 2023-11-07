USS Manchester (LCS 14) Hosts Reception During Maritime Training Activity 2023

LUMUT, Malaysia (2 Nov. 2023) Lcdr. Johnathan Falcone gives a tour of the bridge aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Manchester (LCS 14) to Royal Malaysian Navy officers during a ship-hosted reception for Maritime Training Activity (MTA) Malaysia 2023 (Nov. 2). MTA Malaysia highlights the 4th iteration of the series as one of many exercises that allow the U.S. and Royal Malaysian navies to work together, enhancing maritime security and capabilities in the full range of maritime warfare. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Justin Suring)

