    USS Manchester (LCS 14) Hosts Reception During Maritime Training Activity 2023 [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Manchester (LCS 14) Hosts Reception During Maritime Training Activity 2023

    MALAYSIA

    11.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Suring 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    LUMUT, Malaysia (2 Nov. 2023) Lcdr. Johnathan Falcone gives a tour of the bridge aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Manchester (LCS 14) to Royal Malaysian Navy officers during a ship-hosted reception for Maritime Training Activity (MTA) Malaysia 2023 (Nov. 2). MTA Malaysia highlights the 4th iteration of the series as one of many exercises that allow the U.S. and Royal Malaysian navies to work together, enhancing maritime security and capabilities in the full range of maritime warfare. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Justin Suring)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2023
    Date Posted: 11.11.2023 05:19
    Photo ID: 8118766
    VIRIN: 231102-N-PK180-2090
    Resolution: 5617x3745
