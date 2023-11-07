Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maritime Training Activity 2023 Sports Day [Image 4 of 4]

    Maritime Training Activity 2023 Sports Day

    MALAYSIA

    11.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Suring 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    LUMUT, Malaysia (2 Nov. 2023) Sailors from the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Manchester (LCS 14) and Royal Malaysian Navy Western Fleet celebrate competing together in a "Sports Day" event during Maritime Training Activity (MTA) Malaysia 2023 (Nov. 2). MTA Malaysia highlights the 4th iteration of the series as one of many exercises that allow the U.S. and Royal Malaysian navies to work together, enhancing maritime security and capabilities in the full range of maritime warfare. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Justin Suring) Sailors congratulate each other after competing together in a "Sports Day" event during Maritime Training Activity (MTA) Malaysia 2023 (Nov. 2). . MTA Malaysia highlights the 4th iteration of the series as one of many exercises that allow the U.S. and Royal Malaysian navies to work together, enhancing maritime security and capabilities in the full range of maritime warfare. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Justin Suring)

    TAGS

    allies and partners
    USS MANCHESTER
    U.S. Seventh Fleet
    MTA Malaysia
    Malaysia (Malaysia)

