Maritime Training Activity 2023 Sports Day

LUMUT, Malaysia (2 Nov. 2023) Sailors from the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Manchester (LCS 14) and Royal Malaysian Navy Wester Fleet Sailors participate in a "Tug-of-War" during Maritime Training Activity (MTA) Malaysia 2023 (Nov. 2). MTA Malaysia highlights the 4th iteration of the series as one of many exercises that allow the U.S. and Royal Malaysian navies to work together, enhancing maritime security and capabilities in the full range of maritime warfare. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Justin Suring)

Date Taken: 11.01.2023 Date Posted: 11.11.2023 Location: MY