    USS Manchester Conducts Flight Operations with Royal Malaysian Navy [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Manchester Conducts Flight Operations with Royal Malaysian Navy

    STRAIT OF MALACCA

    11.05.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Suring 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    STRAIT OF MALACCA, (Nov. 06, 2023) Sailors refuel a Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) Bobcat helicopter on the flight deck of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Manchester (LCS 14) during flight operations in the Strait of Malacca, Nov. 6. Maritime Training Activity (MTA) Malaysia highlighting the 4th iteration of the series as one of many exercises that allow the U.S. and Royal Malaysian navies to work together, enhancing maritime security and capabilities in the full range of maritime warfare. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Justin Suring)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2023
    Date Posted: 11.11.2023
    Location: STRAIT OF MALACCA
