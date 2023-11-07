Honoring a Legacy: A Father and Son's Military Journey

Ken McNulty receives the Bronze Star from the Unit Deputy Commander, COL Carlin. The award was for McNulty’s actions with Task Force Ranger during Operation Gothic Serpent.



Ken McNulty, a former U.S. Army sergeant major, is now a civilian with the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade Theater's deployment readiness team, right where his son serves as an intelligence analyst.



In uniform, sharing the same duty station with a parent is rare, let alone working together in the same unit. For Sean McNulty, orders to relocate to Italy came with the surprise of going to the same unit where his father works.

