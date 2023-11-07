Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring a Legacy: A Father and Son's Military Journey [Image 3 of 3]

    Honoring a Legacy: A Father and Son's Military Journey

    ITALY

    11.11.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla 

    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater)

    Ken McNulty receives the Bronze Star from the Unit Deputy Commander, COL Carlin. The award was for McNulty’s actions with Task Force Ranger during Operation Gothic Serpent.

    Ken McNulty, a former U.S. Army sergeant major, is now a civilian with the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade Theater's deployment readiness team, right where his son serves as an intelligence analyst.

    In uniform, sharing the same duty station with a parent is rare, let alone working together in the same unit. For Sean McNulty, orders to relocate to Italy came with the surprise of going to the same unit where his father works.

