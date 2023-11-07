Honoring a Legacy: A Father and Son's Military Journey

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Sean McNulty gets his shoulder boards replaced by his wife (on his left) and his father, Ken McNulty (on his right), during his promotion ceremony. Ken McNulty, a former U.S. Army sergeant major, is now a civilian with the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade Theater's deployment readiness team, right where his son serves as an intelligence analyst. In uniform, sharing the same duty station with a parent is rare, let alone working together in the same unit. For Sean McNulty, orders to relocate to Italy came with the surprise of going to the same unit where his father works.

