    Honoring a Legacy: A Father and Son's Military Journey

    VICENZA, ITALY

    03.11.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla 

    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater)

    Ken McNulty, left, poses with his son Chief Warrant Officer 2 Sean McNulty, right. Ken McNulty, a former U.S. Army sergeant major, is a now a Department of the Army civilian with the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) the deployment readiness team, right where his son serves as an intelligence analyst.
    In uniform, sharing the same duty station with a parent is rare, let alone working together in the same unit. For Sean McNulty, orders to relocate to Italy came with the surprise of going to the same unit where his father works.

    (U.S. Army Photo by 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2023
    Date Posted: 11.11.2023 03:50
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
