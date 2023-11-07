ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 7,2023) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Carlos Reyes, from Miami, Florida prepares M2A1 ammunition for a crew served weapons qualification on the weather deck of the expeditionary sea base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) October 7, 2023. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied, and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Maren K. Bubeck/Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.11.2023 02:35
|Photo ID:
|8118696
|VIRIN:
|231007-N-UY402-9472
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|2.75 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Hometown:
|MIAMI, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Crew Served Weapons Training, by PO2 Anthony Konrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
