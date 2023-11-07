Crew Served Weapons Training

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 7,2023) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Carlos Reyes, from Miami, Florida prepares M2A1 ammunition for a crew served weapons qualification on the weather deck of the expeditionary sea base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) October 7, 2023. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied, and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Maren K. Bubeck/Released)

