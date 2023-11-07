Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Crew Served Weapons Training

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anthony Konrad 

    USS Hershel "Woody" Williams

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 7,2023) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Carlos Reyes, from Miami, Florida prepares M2A1 ammunition for a crew served weapons qualification on the weather deck of the expeditionary sea base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) October 7, 2023. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied, and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Maren K. Bubeck/Released)

    U.S. Sixth Fleet SRF-B Atlantic Ocean M2A1 ESB 4 USS Hershel "Woody" Williams

