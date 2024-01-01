Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: U.S. Marine Corps Birthday

    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: U.S. Marine Corps Birthday

    MAJURO, MARSHALL ISLANDS

    11.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Celia Martin 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    Raster graphic of the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) with Marine Corps Globe and Anchor in top left and text reading "Happy 248th Birthday, Marines!" (U.S. Navy raster illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Celia Martin)

    Date Taken: 11.11.2023
    Date Posted: 11.11.2023 01:54
    Location: MAJURO, MH 
    Marine Corps Birthday
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1
    Pacific Partnership 24-1
    Pacific Partnership 24
    acific Partnership

