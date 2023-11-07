OC Spray/SRF-B Course

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 8, 2023) U.S. Navy Information Systems Technician Seaman Ricardo Hernandez, from San Fernando, Calif., center, participates in a security reaction force training course after being sprayed with oleoresin capsicum on the fantail of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 8, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently conducting routine training and certifications in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adina Phebus)
