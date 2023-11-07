Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OC Spray/SRF-B Course [Image 5 of 5]

    OC Spray/SRF-B Course

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Seaman Adina Phebus 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 8, 2023) U.S. Navy Information Systems Technician Seaman Ricardo Hernandez, from San Fernando, Calif., center, participates in a security reaction force training course after being sprayed with oleoresin capsicum on the fantail of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 8, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently conducting routine training and certifications in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adina Phebus)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2023
    Date Posted: 11.10.2023 23:24
    Photo ID: 8118594
    VIRIN: 231108-N-EQ851-1019
    Resolution: 3991x2851
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, OC Spray/SRF-B Course [Image 5 of 5], by SN Adina Phebus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

