PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 8, 2023) U.S. Navy Quartermaster 3rd Class Erast Hall, from Trenton, N.J., participates in a security reaction force training course on the fantail of aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 8, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently conducting routine training and certifications in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ismael Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2023 23:24
|Photo ID:
|8118593
|VIRIN:
|231108-N-IM467-1252
|Resolution:
|2026x3039
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, OC Spray/SRF-B Course [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Ismael Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
