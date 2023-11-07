OC Spray/SRF-B Course

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 8, 2023) U.S. Navy Quartermaster 3rd Class Erast Hall, from Trenton, N.J., participates in a security reaction force training course on the fantail of aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 8, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently conducting routine training and certifications in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ismael Martinez)

