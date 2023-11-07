OC Spray/SRF-B Course

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 8, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Joshua Armstrong, from Salem, N.C., flushes his eyes after being sprayed with oleoresin capsicum during a security reaction force training course on the fantail of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 8, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently conducting routine training and certifications in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adina Phebus)

