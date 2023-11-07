Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers with the 130th Engineer Brigade use heavy equipment to construct obstacles during JPMRC [Image 7 of 10]

    Soldiers with the 130th Engineer Brigade use heavy equipment to construct obstacles during JPMRC

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Sgt. Smith Fabian, a heavy equipment operator, with the 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, operates a U.S. Army Caterpillar D7 dozer, to push dirt up a berm, during JPMRC, on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Nov. 9, 2023. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 24-01 includes over 5,300 training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and Thailand. The combat training center rotation will take place Oct. 20 through Nov. 10 on Oahu and Big Island, providing realistic training designed to build readiness and enhance interoperability throughout the Indo-Pacific region. Throughout the rotation, units will experience all-domain training challenges in conditions that realistically mimic the operational environment they may experience in crisis or conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2023
    Date Posted: 11.10.2023 20:32
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers with the 130th Engineer Brigade use heavy equipment to construct obstacles during JPMRC [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Tristan Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Soldiers with the 130th Engineer Brigade use heavy equipment to construct obstacles during JPMRC
    8th TSC
    130th Engineer Brigade
    8th Theater Sustainment Command
    130th EN BDE
    JPMRC
    JPMRC, Engineer, Hawaii, Construction, Pacific, Training

