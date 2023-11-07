Soldiers with the 130th Engineer Brigade use heavy equipment to construct obstacles during JPMRC

Sgt. Smith Fabian, a heavy equipment operator, with the 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, operates a U.S. Army Caterpillar D7 dozer, to push dirt up a berm, during JPMRC, on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Nov. 9, 2023. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 24-01 includes over 5,300 training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and Thailand. The combat training center rotation will take place Oct. 20 through Nov. 10 on Oahu and Big Island, providing realistic training designed to build readiness and enhance interoperability throughout the Indo-Pacific region. Throughout the rotation, units will experience all-domain training challenges in conditions that realistically mimic the operational environment they may experience in crisis or conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)

