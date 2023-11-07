VFW Honors Vietnam Vets

Dale Berg, Commander of the American Legion, Post 208, is revealing a Vietnam War Memorial plaque to Sgt. Edwardo Guerra, Public Affairs NCOIC of the 318th Theater Public Affairs Support Element out of Arlington Heights, Ill., on Nov 10, 2023. Dale plans to display the plaque to honor those who served in Vietnam. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Zabrieya Easley)

