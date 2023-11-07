Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VFW Honors Vietnam Vets

    VFW Honors Vietnam Vets

    IL, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    318th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Dale Berg, Commander of the American Legion, Post 208, is revealing a Vietnam War Memorial plaque to Sgt. Edwardo Guerra, Public Affairs NCOIC of the 318th Theater Public Affairs Support Element out of Arlington Heights, Ill., on Nov 10, 2023. Dale plans to display the plaque to honor those who served in Vietnam. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Zabrieya Easley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2023
    Date Posted: 11.10.2023 18:02
    Photo ID: 8118364
    VIRIN: 231110-A-OG608-1002
    Resolution: 5970x4471
    Size: 7.24 MB
    Location: IL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VFW Honors Vietnam Vets, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #VeteransDay
    #FirstArmy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT