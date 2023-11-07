DPAA Celebrates U.S. Marine Corps 248th Birthday

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Matt Brannen, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) deputy director, gives his remarks during the 248th Marine Corps birthday ceremony at a DPAA facility on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 9, 2023. The ceremony was held to commemorate the Marine Corps birthday, honoring 248 years of rich history and defense of the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan McElderry)

