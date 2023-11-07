Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DPAA Celebrates U.S. Marine Corps 248th Birthday [Image 9 of 12]

    DPAA Celebrates U.S. Marine Corps 248th Birthday

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan McElderry 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Cheyenne Hopkins, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) Indo-Pacific Directorate analyst and planner, delivers opening remarks during the 248th U.S. Marine Corps birthday ceremony hosted by the DPAA on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 9, 2023. The ceremony was held to commemorate the Marine Corps birthday, honoring 248 years of rich history and defense of the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan McElderry)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2023
    Date Posted: 11.10.2023 18:59
    VIRIN: 231109-F-IY281-1008
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DPAA Celebrates U.S. Marine Corps 248th Birthday [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Jonathan McElderry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ceremony
    birthday
    U.S. Marine Corps
    DPAA
    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

