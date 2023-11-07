U.S. Marine Corps Col. Matt Brannen, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) deputy director, cuts the first slice of birthday cake next to Sgt. Zachary Beatty, DPAA forensic photographer, during the 248th Marine Corps birthday ceremony at a DPAA facility on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 9, 2023. The ceremony was held to commemorate the Marine Corps birthday, honoring 248 years of rich history and defense of the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan McElderry)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2023 18:59
|Photo ID:
|8118349
|VIRIN:
|231109-F-IY281-1009
|Resolution:
|5486x3751
|Size:
|3.73 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DPAA Celebrates U.S. Marine Corps 248th Birthday [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Jonathan McElderry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT