DPAA Celebrates U.S. Marine Corps 248th Birthday

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Jordan Underwood, a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) team leader, reads a message from Lt. Gen. John A. Lejeune, the 13th Commandant of the Marine Corps, during a ceremony for the 248th Marine Corps birthday at a DPAA facility on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 9, 2023. This message is read during every Marine Corps Ball and birthday ceremony. The ceremony was held to commemorate the Marine Corps birthday, honoring 248 years of rich history and defense of the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan McElderry)

