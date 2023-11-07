Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MG Baker Guest Speaker at Veterans Day ceremony

    MG Baker Guest Speaker at Veterans Day ceremony

    ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2023

    Photo by Spc. Frank Alcala 

    318th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Gen. Matthew V. Baker, Commanding General of the 88th Readiness Division, speaks to an audience of military veterans at John Hersey High School in Elk Grove, Ill., Nov. 10, 2023. Baker visited John Hersey High School to connect with the future leaders of America and recognize the service of local veterans. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Spc. Frank Alcala)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2023
    Date Posted: 11.10.2023
    Location: ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, US 
    This work, MG Baker Guest Speaker at Veterans Day ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Frank Alcala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Army Reserve
    Arlington Heights
    John Hersey High School
    88thRD
    Veterans Day 2023

