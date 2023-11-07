Maj. Gen. Baker honors veterans alongside high schoolers

U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Gen. Matthew V. Baker delivers his speech about service at the John Hersey High School Veterans Day ceremony in Arlington Heights, Ill., on Nov. 10, 2023. Baker visited John Hersey High School to connect with the future leaders of America and recognize the service of local veterans. On Veterans Day, we honor the brave men and women who have stepped forward to defend our nation throughout history.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by 1st Lt. Logan Whorton.)

Location: ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, US