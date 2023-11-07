U.S. Marine Cpl. (Ret.) George Heyman, right, stands with a student at John Hersey High School who honored him on the Hersey Heroes wall, which included the reasons why students admired veterans in their community, during the John Hersey High School Veterans Day ceremony in Arlington Heights, Ill., on Nov. 10, 2023. U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Gen. Matthew V. Baker visited John Hersey High School to connect with the future leaders of America and recognize the service of local veterans. On Veterans Day, we honor the brave men and women who have stepped forward to defend our nation throughout history. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by 1st Lt. Logan Whorton.)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2023 18:23
|Photo ID:
|8118336
|VIRIN:
|231110-A-FY273-1002
|Resolution:
|6396x4264
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Baker honors veterans alongside high schoolers [Image 3 of 3], by 1LT Logan Whorton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
